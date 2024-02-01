Nothing Phone (1) finally gets stable Android 14 with several new features

What you need to know

Nothing OS 2.5 (Android 14) goes official for Phone (1).

It is a gradual rollout; not all users will receive the update immediately.

It brings all the goodies from Android 14 alongside Nothing’s updated tweaks across UI, glyph interface, and more.

Nothing Phone (1) first tasted Anaid 14 with the Open Beta right before Christmas in 2023. A month later, the company announced a stable Nothing OS. 2.5 shipping to the Phone (1).

The corresponding Community post has shared several new features and improvements coming with the latest firmware release alongside Android 14.

The features on the Phone (1) with the update comprise customizations like redesigned home screen and lock screen customization pages, as seen on the Pixel phones. Users can edit wallpapers alongside making customizations to lock screens. The lock screen customizations include shortcuts, which can be set to options like Do Not Disturb, Mute, QR Code scanner, and video camera.

The latest firmware brings Atmosphere wallpaper — a dynamic wallpaper effect that was earlier seen in Phone (2). Solid colors are added to the wallpaper collection next to the monochrome theme.

The update also includes customizable gestures, such as setting the power button to double-press action and triggering a chosen feature. The famous three-finger swipe gesture for taking screenshots is enabled with the new update. A new screenshot editor and corresponding menu accompany the captured screenshots. Then, a new back gesture arrow that visually matches Nothing’s style is also added with the new update.

The changelog provided in the aforementioned community post includes several other changes to glyph interfaces, quick settings options, and the addition of new widgets. For instance, there is a new pedometer widget to track your daily steps and a media player widget to play/pause and change tracks to the music you are listening to. Moreover, a new dynamic screen time widget showcases your phone’s usage.

Lastly, the new update includes other improvements, such as camera stability enhancements and improvements to overall smoothness and responsiveness within the UI. The improvements can also be seen in system stability and battery life.

Nothing says the latest firmware will follow a staggered rollout, implying not all Phone (1) devices immediately receive the update. The unhurried process allows the company to monitor any issues with the firmware and provide quick fixes before deploying it to a larger audience.