It's back! Get a lifetime Plex Pass for just $89

Plex is one of the best ways to streamline your locally-stored media collection, and the free media server has a lot of useful features in its own right.

But if you're looking to get the most out of Plex, you'll need to sign up for Plex Pass. It adds a whole lot of new features to the service, including offline downloads, hardware transcoding, HDR content playback on any device, powerful music player, and a lot more. Plex Pass usually costs $4.99 a month and $39.99 a year, and there's a lifetime license that goes for $119.

Right now, you can get your hands on the lifetime Plex Pass license for just $89.99 with the code FANFRIDAY22. That's a savings of $30, and is on par with similar offers Plex has run in recent years.

You don't need to use a Plex Pass to get the most out of Plex, but I bought a license two years ago and it has paid for itself already. The biggest differentiator in my use case is hardware acceleration and the ability to stream HDR content on devices that don't have the requisite codecs.

If you use Plex regularly and want to unlock all the features the service has to offer, head here to get a lifetime Plex Pass for $89.99 and use code FANFRIDAY22. The deal runs through Sunday, November 27, so act fast.