Instagram borrows from TikTok, lets you pin posts and Reels to the top of your profile

What you need to know

Instagram announces the ability to pin posts and Reels to the top of your profile.

Users will be able to pin up to three posts to their profiles to highlight them.

Instagram already allows users to pin comments within their posts.

The feature is rolling out now on Android and iOS devices.

Instagram's latest feature wants to help you highlight your favorite posts on your profile. The app now allows users to pin posts to the top of their profile so that visitors see these first.

Instagram announced the feature this week, with an image showing how to use the feature. When you open an image on your profile, tap the three dots at the top right. You should notice a new "Pin to your profile" option in the menu. Selecting it will move the image up to the top of your grid, complete with a pin icon, so they're easily identifiable.

Pinning additional posts will move the previous one to the right, so you might want to be conscious of the order in which you pin your images.

(Image credit: Android Central)

According to Instagram, you can pin up to three posts to your profile. In addition, you can also pin Reels, which could provide better exposure for creators that wanna show off their best content when followers visit their profiles.

Pinning isn't exactly a novel feature, and plenty of platforms already allow users to pin content to the top of their profiles. TikTok allows users to pin videos to their profiles. Twitter also does this, although users can only pin one post to their profiles at a time.

Instagram also already allows pinning within posts, where users can pin up to three comments that they want to highlight. The user that wrote the comment is notified when it's pinned on someone else's post.

The new feature should be available now on iOS and Android phones. When it's available, you'll notice a small pop-up highlighting the feature when you open a post on your profile.