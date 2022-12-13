How to order artist merch through the Amazon Music app

Amazon Music might not be the most popular music streaming service out there, but the company is trying to do different things to set it apart. Along with being able to listen to more than 100 million songs, Amazon Music also makes it easy to find and buy unique merch. Instead of needing to try and find your favorite band's website and then wait forever for shipping once you've found something, you can now just order artist merch through the Amazon Music app directly.

Browse and order merch

As you might expect, in order to actually get started with ordering merch, you'll need to have an Amazon Music account. But the nice thing here is that if you're already an Amazon Prime subscriber, then you already have an account. It's pretty much the same way that YouTube Music is tied to your "regular" YouTube or Google account. And to get started, all you need to do is make sure you have the Amazon Music app installed on your phone.

1. Download and install the Amazon Music app from the Play Store.

2. Once installed, open the Amazon Music app.

3. Login with your Amazon credentials.

4. In the bottom toolbar, tap the Find button.

5. Tap the Merch button below the search bar.

6. Scroll through the Merch shop to locate what you want to order.

(Image credit: Android Central)

7. Once you find an item that you want to purchase, tap the View on Amazon button.

8. Complete your purchase using the Amazon app.

(Image credit: Android Central)

Another way to order artist merch through the Amazon Music app

1. Open the Amazon Music app on your phone.

2. If necessary, log in with your Amazon credentials.

3. In the bottom toolbar, tap the Find button.

4. Search for and select the artist from the list of results.

(Image credit: Android Central)

5. Scroll down until you reach the Merch section.

6. Swipe left and right to find something that you want to order.

7. Once you find and select an item, tap the View on Amazon button.

8. Complete your purchase using the Amazon app.

(Image credit: Android Central)

A one-stop-shop for your streaming and merch needs

You might not have known this, but there are several different options for Amazon Music's streaming services. Amazon Music Prime recently added 98 million songs and is the version available for all Prime subscribers. Amazon Music Unlimited is the true competitor to the likes of Spotify and Apple Music, touting a catalog of 100 million songs that you can access and listen to from anywhere.

But regardless of which option you decide to use, they are both housed within the same Amazon Music app found on the Play Store or iOS App Store. Not only does this reduce any potential confusion, but it also means that you'll still be able to support your favorite bands and artists by picking up some exclusive merch.