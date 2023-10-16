Google Wallet starts rolling out new photo option for digitizing passes

What you need to know

Pixel owners should begin finding a new update for Google Wallet, which brings "Photo" QR & barcode passes.

As a sixth option in "Add to Wallet," the "Photo" option lets users digitize their pass after capturing a photo of the barcode or QR code.

A redesign for Google Wallet, making it appear more compact, has also been spotted on the latest Pixel 8 series.

Some new Google Wallet features are beginning to arrive for those looking to save space by digitizing their passes.

Google Wallet's new QR and barcode saving feature has started appearing for a select amount of users as we start the week, according to 9to5Google. The feature has apparently been spotted on the company's latest Pixel 8 Pro, most likely signifying the early stages of its rollout for users.

Once it appears, users should find a new sixth option within the "Add to Wallet" floating chip titled "Photo." The app explains this will let consumers "create a pass using a photo with a barcode or QR code."

(Image credit: 9to5Google)

Google first teased this updated way of digitizing passes in June, but the feature was bundled with a few other things for its September 2023 Android feature drop. The company explained it as "helpful for passes like transit QR tickets, parking passes or e-commerce return QR codes.”

Gym cards, library cards, and others are included with those previously mentioned. However, in conjunction with passes, Google supports digitizing state IDs, tickets, and more along those lines.

(Image credit: Google)

Other more minor updates rolling in include a toggleable "Success animations" button at the bottom of Wallet's settings page. Turning this off will remove the "fun animations" present when completing a purchase or using a pass — these animations also mirror the current season.

Furthermore, 9to5 details that a redesign for Google Wallet that brings its UI elements closer together has been spotted on the Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and the Pixel Fold so far. With everything more compact, the design change displays a user's "Wallet" (cards) at the very top of the app when opening, with other cards visible behind the top one.

Immediately following that will be any saved passes as Google looks to reduce the amount of time users waste shuffling through carousels.

Since the feature is just rolling out now after being mentioned during the September drop, it may take some time to reach more users.