You can now use your Play Points for DoorDash, groceries, and Google merch

What you need to know

Google starts rolling out new rewards available for Play Points on its app store.

Rewards include DoorDash, Instacart, and a few Google merch items.

Merch items will remain available so long as supplies last.

The offer continues until September 30, 2023 at 11:59 PM PDT.

With so many ways to earn Play Points, Google is sweetening the pot a little more by including some brand-new rewards.

According to a Google Keyword post, the company is rolling out several new rewards active Play Store users can spend their Play Points on. Google stated it has partnered with DoorDash, Povo2.0 (available in Japan), and Instacart to bring consumers some notable goodies. Users will find these new offers by heading to the Play Store > Play Points homepage > "Use" tab > "Lifestyle" sorting option.

Additionally, the offers begin today and will continue until September 30, 2023, at 11:59 PM PDT.

For the DoorDash partnership, users will find a $10 off discount on one order of $25 or more. New and existing DoorDash customers are eligible for this coupon, but it is not stackable with other promotions/discounts going on, according to its Play Points description.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Nickolas Diaz / Android Central) (Image credit: Nickolas Diaz / Android Central)

Instacart, a grocery delivery service, is also taking part in Google's newest Play Points rewards promotional period. Several options are as follows:

$5 off next grocery order of $35+: 500 points

$10 off next grocery order of $35+: 1,000 points

2 months free grocery delivery: 1,000 points

$15 off + 2 months free grocery delivery: 1,750 points

If you're a Google superfan, you might enjoy the new merch items available through the Play Points system. It's worth keeping in mind that these new Google merch offers are only valid in the United States through to the end date. Supplies are also susceptible to running out, so if you're interested, act quickly.

Google Sunglasses: 900 points

Google Recycled Bottle: 1,400 points

Google Dino Socks: 2,100 points

Google T-Shirt: 2,500 points

Google Crewneck Sweatshirt: 5,000 points

Google Play Points can be earned by purchasing apps and games, making in-app purchases, or by subscribing to Google One on Android. Consumers can also redeem them for some Google Play Store credit, knocking off a few bucks from items they're looking to buy.

If you're not already enrolled in the Play Points program, you can do so and begin earning so you can maybe snag some of the added goodies.

Although, the option to purchase the added items is not appearing on the web version of the Google Play Store. It appears as though Google is rolling things out to its Android app version first.

Phone deals: Best Buy (opens in new tab) | Walmart (opens in new tab) | Samsung (opens in new tab) | Amazon (opens in new tab) | Verizon (opens in new tab) | AT&T (opens in new tab)