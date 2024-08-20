Google stands by its replacement-only option for the Pixel Watch 3

What you need to know

Google confirmed in a new report that consumers cannot chase repairment options for the Pixel Watch 3.

Users must contact Support for a replacement device and are also encouraged to grab the Preferred Care insurance plan to cover damages.

The original Pixel Watch and the Pixel Watch 2 were not offered official Google repair services and a teardown video showcased its self-repair nightmare.

Consumers are still left without proper repair options for Google's Pixel Watch series — even with the third iteration.

The Pixel Watch 3 offers a unique glass-domed design for its watch face that makes it prone to damage. The folks at Android Authority inquired about repair options for Google's latest smartwatch, but the answer wasn't favorable.

A Google representative stated that if your Pixel Watch 3 comes under harm, you can "the Google Pixel Watch Customer Support Team to check your replacement options."

As the publication notes, this information doesn't bode well for folks interested in repairing the device instead of grabbing a new one. An option like that would help consumers elongate the life span of their device, especially for an accidental scratch or a funky crown.

However, Google stated those interested in purchasing a Pixel Watch 3 are encouraged to grab Preferred Care. This device insurance will cover damages received, including "out-of-warranty issues." It's worth mentioning that if you are chasing a replacement device with the insurance, Google will ask for $49 in service fees.

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

Not that we were holding our breath, but Google hasn't offered repair options for its smartwatch since the beginning. Users had taken to Reddit to voice their displeasure as the only option then (and now) was to replace the device completely. Moreover, the idea of Google repairing the watch or doing it at home has previously proven difficult.

Self-repair part provider iFixit conducted a teardown of the Pixel Watch and showcased its sheer lack of repairability. Cracking the screen and attempting to pop on a new one was tedious and there was no way to replace its crown or button.

Google's lack of repair options continued with the Pixel Watch 2 as it (once again) encouraged consumers to purchase the Preferred Care insurance plan.

Google launched the Pixel Watch 3 on August 13 during its hardware event. The device debuted packed with loads of health and fitness tools that should have runners feeling pretty good — and maybe a little depressed. Nevertheless, the watch is offered in two sizes: 41mm and 45mm with an estimated 36 hours of battery time with "Battery Saver" mode enabled.