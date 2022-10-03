The Pixel October 2022 update is here, and it's the end of the line for the Pixel 4

What you need to know

Google is rolling out the October 2022 security patch.

The update is for the Pixel 6 series, Pixel 5 series, and Pixel 4 series.

This is the final security update for the Pixel 4 and 4 XL, while the Pixel 4a still has until August 2023.

Google is beginning the rollout of the October 2022 security patch for the Pixel 6, 6 Pro, 6a, and phones that span two generations prior.

According to Google's Pixel help post, the company is beginning to roll out its October 2022 update (2022-10-05) for Pixel devices. Pixel 4, Pixel 5, and Pixel 6 series phones are all receiving version TP1A.221005.002 for this October update. However, the Pixel 6a will see a slightly different build number with version TP1A.221005.003.

(Image credit: Nickolas Diaz / Android Central)

The patch notes for October are pretty light. This update brings in some improvements and bug fixes, beginning with audio. Google has seemingly fixed odd noises/humming during calls when using a wired headset. The October patch also has a fix for the device's volume controls notification not working under certain circumstances.

Regarding connectivity, the 2022-10-05 patch has a fix for the launcher crashing when you'd try to connect to a VPN. There is a fix to solve the issue of available Wi-Fi networks not appearing in the selection menu for certain apps.

Google has also brought in a few fixes for the Pixel UI.

(Image credit: Nickolas Diaz / Android Central)

As far as security, there is one critical vulnerability within the framework, CVE-2022-20419, which is an issue that Google has not commented on yet.

Also, while the Pixel 4 and 4 XL are receiving the October 2022 update, this will be the final guaranteed security update for those two devices. As you may be aware, Google has been keeping up with updating several series of phones for at least three years since they've released. This October update will be the last for the Pixel 4 and 4 XL, with the Pixel 4a receiving its final security update in August 2023. That said, Google usually provides at least one final update at a much later date, so we expect such will be the case for the Pixel 4.

The October 2022 security patch should land on phones soon. If you're curious about whether or not you have it, you can always manually check and begin the update.