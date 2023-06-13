The June 2023 update for Pixel phones includes audio and connectivity fixes

What you need to know

Google's June 2023 update for Pixel devices brings in numerous UI fixes, battery improvements, and camera updates.

Pixel devices should find a much more stable Bluetooth and Wi-Fi experience after this patch.

The June 2023 update comes on the heels of the exciting feature drop for Pixel phones.

After about a week's delay, Google is finally rolling out the June 2023 security patch for Pixel devices which brings a wealth of fixes alongside it. As usual, Google details every vulnerability its June 2023 patch aims to correct in the Android Security Bulletin. The new patch is available for devices from the Pixel 4a up to the latest Pixel 7a.

There are a few slightly different software versions rolling out for global devices, depending on the model:

The changelog for the new month is a little more extensive than the past couple of months. Google has implemented fixes for the camera on its range of Pixel devices, hopefully improving stability and performance.

For audio, the company states fixes have rolled in for wired headphones occasionally receiving an echo or feedback. This fix was in response to several issues with older A-series devices, such as the Pixel 4a, 4a (5G), and the Pixel 5a. Suppressed voices during VOIP calls in certain apps should have been fixed, and an issue preventing call audio transfer between your phone and a paired device should be rectified, as well.

Fixes for Pixel phones' batteries during charging and usage have come in, too. Google also slipped in a fix for Google Pixel 7 series users, specifically whenever they attempt to use their front-facing selfie camera in certain apps or under "certain conditions."

For connectivity, the June 2023 patch includes fixes for Bluetooth stability and performance for certain Bluetooth LE devices. Pixel owners should find an improved Wi-Fi experience as Google's patch includes stability and performance fixes for that.

You can check out the full patch notes for the June 2023 update, which brings various UI fixes, System, Sensor, and Framework corrections. Users should begin to receive the June update as the week moves on, but if you're a little excited, you can manually check for the update by heading into your Settings > System > System update. Another alternative would be to manually download the OTA images for your specific device.

However, as Google notes in a Reddit post, those of you in the QPR3 beta will have to opt out of the program in order to receive the public release. Otherwise, you will continue to receive upcoming Android 14 beta releases.

The patch joins the June 2023 feature drop for Pixel devices, which brings a ton of Pixel-exclusive goodies, such as improved personal safety features, Emoji wallpapers, and more. The Google Pixel Watch has also received its June update, which activates the device's SpO2 sensor for blood oxygen monitoring.