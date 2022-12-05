Pixel December 2022 update brings all the bug fixes

What you need to know

Google has released the December update for the Pixel series.

The update includes more than 70 bug fixes across Pixel smartphones.

Google has also released the December feature drop for Pixels with new capabilities and feature expansions.

The first significant update for the Pixel 7 series is here, and in addition to new features, the update also brings the latest security update patch for Google's line of smartphones. The list of big fixes is pretty extensive, hopefully providing users with a more stable experience.

In total, there are more than 70 bug fixes, meaning Google had its work cut out over the past few months to improve its best Android phones.

One notable change comes to the Battery usage in Settings, which now displays information from the last full charge as opposed to the last 24 hours. This was a point of contention for some since many believe it's more useful to show battery life since the last full charge. This change was already made on devices running the QPR1 beta.

Other battery fixes include general optimizations that should improve battery usage, charging, and more.

Google has also issued several biometric fixes related to the fingerprint sensor, hopefully making it a bit more responsive in certain conditions. The update additionally addresses bugs in the camera app, display, sensors, telephony, display, and much more, which you can check out in the full changelog. The Pixels also gain the latest security patch.

You can also check out the new features arriving for Pixel smartphones as part of the December 2022 feature drop.

The December 2022 update is rolling out to the Pixel 4a up to the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. You can check for the update by navigating to Settings > System > System update. It may not arrive immediately, as Google states the rollout will occur over the next week.