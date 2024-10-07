Google Photos' AI-powered search is here for a few lucky souls

What you need to know

Early adopters in the U.S. are starting to get access to Google Photos' "Ask Photos" feature, with reports that the rollout is already happening for some.

The AI search is currently limited to a select group of users but works across all versions of Google Photos since it’s server-side.

It replaces the current Search tab, but you still need to kick off searches through Ask Photos.

Google Photos is rolling out a Gemini-powered update that could totally take over how you remember your life’s moments.

In May, Google introduced "Ask Photos," a new feature in Google Photos powered by Gemini AI. It lets you search for specific images just by asking in plain language, revamping how you browse your photo collection.

Now, it looks like early adopters are getting access to the feature now, with 9to5Google reporting that Ask Photos is already rolling out to a lucky few.

Right now, though, the AI-powered search feature is available to a limited group of U.S. users from the waitlist. Apparently, it's rolled out on the server side, so it works regardless of the version of Google Photos you're using.

As the name hints, Ask Photos lets you use descriptive queries to find specific photos and videos in your collection, leading to more precise search results. Thanks to Google’s Gemini AI, this feature picks up on the context of images in your gallery, including details like people and food preferences.

Ask Photos essentially supplants the current Search tab in the app's bottom bar. Once you give Google access to the required data, this feature will work smoothly with Photos on all your devices. While the classic search option will still be available, you’ll need to kick things off with Ask Photos to use it.

Though it’s mainly built for questions about people, Ask Photos also serves as a handy travel buddy. It taps into your visual history to help remember important details like hotel names and license plates. For instance, it can pinpoint where you took those camping gear photos or even recognize dishes from your restaurant snaps.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Besides answering your questions, Google previously mentioned that Ask Photos can help with various tasks, like creating a quick recap of your latest vacation or picking the best family photos for a shared album.

Google Photos has come a long way from just being a simple photo organizer to becoming a smart AI-powered memory hub. With the launch of 'Ask Photos,' the search features have taken a big leap forward. While this new feature is great for lots of users, some folks might find it a bit too nosy for their liking.