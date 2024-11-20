Google Messages could have a native backup tool in its future on Android

What you need to know

Google is reportedly working on a native backup/restore tool for its Messages app that leans on its cloud serves and your account.

Details from its code suggests users can choose to enable the backup/sync feature, sign in, and safely store their contents in case of a new device.

A backup/restore tool is something Meta's WhatsApp has had for a while; however, users can use that in tandem with Google Drive.

A recent wave of discoveries points toward Google's development of a critical tool to save your texts when switching to a new device.

Initially discovered by 9to5Google, the company is reportedly creating the necessary systems behind a backup and restoration tool for the Messages app. This was noticed in v20241118_02_RC00 of the app's beta; however, AssembleDebug (Android Authority) was able to get a more detailed look at Google's progress.

The tipster was able to produce the introductory splash screen that will likely greet users once this rolls out. Google description states "backup is better with Messages. Restore your conversations, media, and more anytime in app."

Once it arrives (if all goes well), it seems users can find a new "Backup & Sync" option within the app's settings. Tapping this will throw you to a page consisting of a backup toggle, what account the sync is tied to, and more. If you're signed in and the feature is toggled on, Messages will begin backing up your app contents to its cloud servers.

Moreover, Google informs users that their contents are E2EE (end-to-end encrypted).

If a user has switched devices, Google's early in-app description states signing in will download and restore your conversations "automatically."

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Android Authority) (Image credit: Android Authority)

Of course, the choice to use this feature, should it debut, is up to the user. More importantly, both publications highlight the potential option for users to delete and re-do their Google Messages backup. The folks at 9to5 state that turning off the backup/sync option after backing up texts will see them "permanently deleted from your Google Account."

Most of the feature seems proper and ready for debut, but there's no indication as to when we might see this.

A backup/restore option for the Messages app is yet another way Google is playing catch-up. Meta's WhatsApp notably features a backup and restore tool that users can leverage to save their precious conversations. It's one of the best messaging apps out there and this convenient feature only strengthens that. WhatsApp also lets users utilize Google Drive to safely store their content. Those on iOS are restricted to Apple's iCloud for such restoration services.

While users await native backup support, Google rolled out stronger spam detection capabilities for the app. The company states its app now piggybacks off its AI software to better fight off potential spam messages. Elsewhere, some users in the U.S. noticed Google's dual SIM support arriving for Messages.