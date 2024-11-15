Google Messages dual SIM support for RCS rolls onto US phones, per reports

What you need to know

Users have taken to Reddit to report an apparent stable, server-side rollout of dual SIM support for RCS chats in Google Messages.

Reports claim support has arrived for varying carriers like T-Mobile, AT&T, Visible, and more, though not everyone has seen it yet.

Google was first spotted moving such support into beta earlier this year, letting users quickly swap connections between SIM cards.

A wave of reports claim that Google's dual SIM support for RCS chats in the Messages app is starting to roll out.

Users have taken to Reddit to report that Google Messages has started pushing its dual SIM for RCS support to stable users/versions (via Android Police). One user in the U.S. states that they've started noticing support appear within the app's RCS settings. Another user confirmed as much, stating no notification was given about its arrival in the app.

A separate thread in the app's subreddit states a user received dual SIM support on a Pixel 9 Pro XL. The user states they are in the U.S. and have U.S. Mobile and Visible. However, some users are having a more troubling experience with the app's dual SIM RCS support. One user in the Google Messages beta hasn't yet received the feature, stating they have two SIMs from Verizon.

Another report confirmed additional issues, which could point to an ongoing rollout on Google's side. Users claim that clearing data and Play Services has done nothing to produce the feature. So, it's probably best if users wait for Google to flip the switch.

Elsewhere, the publication states that users have noticed the dual SIM support for RCS chats appear in v20241018_01_RC00 of the beta. The post adds that reports from other users say they've received proper support with SIMs from T-Mobile, AT&T, and Google Fi in conjunction with those previously mentioned.

Google was first tipped to bring dual SIM support for RCS-enabled chats early this year. Similar to how users see it today, the app will display two checkboxes within its RCS settings. Each box will showcase the name of the SIM card's cellular network and its current status. Naturally, for RCS, the app will need to run through its verification steps. Once you're good and green, users can easily toggle their SIM card connection.

Google seemingly teased this in a support document, stating, "RCS chats are available for your default or preferred call SIM at this time and may be available for other SIMs later." However, with the rollout appearing fragmented, it's still taking time.

A more recent Google Messages beta showed the company might shift its UI elements — specifically its read receipts. Users might soon find them implemented alongside a user's text, instead of directly beneath.