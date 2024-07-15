Google Maps UI overhaul starts rolling out on Android phones

What you need to know

Google's previously spotted Maps UI changes are now rolling out after facing another round of development.

The update to Maps brings in a "sheet-based" style and also alters how users experience directional information in the search bar.

Google previously detailed several AI features on the way for Maps while also informing users of a disappearing web feature that'll slide onto Android.

A Google Maps redesign that's been in the works for the past few months is finally hitting Android devices for the app's stable version.

After being popped back into the oven, 9to5Google reports that Google has started rolling out its UI overhaul for Maps on Android. To start, version 11.136.x changes how users will experience direction searches. It was discovered that the UI now displays your starting location and end destination after asking. Google has also shifted the mode switcher to the bottom of the UI.

The other side of these changes is a new "sheet-based" UI, which affects the locations we view in the app. Now, when looking up a place, users will see a new, moveable sheet at the bottom of the app. It seems this is designed to give users more agency when seeking written information or when eager to see more of the map itself.

That new sheet is extendable, which users can do by long-pressing the grayed handle and sliding up their screen. It will hold details like location names, ratings, directions, reviews, photos, and more, similar to the old design.

The publication notes that users can quickly exit the new expandable sheet in Maps for places by hitting the "X" or swiping the left or right edge on their devices. Additionally, the old "swipe up on the search bar" to hide function has bowed out. The expandable sheet seems to take care of that after reaching a certain height.

(Image credit: 9to5Google)

The update should start arriving on more Android devices as we push through the week. We've noticed the update already internally, so more should see it soon. The post notes that iOS phones have not yet picked it up.

Google's work to overhaul the Maps UI was spotted earlier this year in February. Many of the changes previewed in that test build have made their way onto the stable version of the app.

The world of maps has been relatively quiet. However, Google teased that there are Gen AI features that are headed its way. The company detailed some features, such as one that will aid users in finding locations and will also offer pre-made options. The AI will display its results based on category, review summaries, and more.

Meanwhile, outside of the mobile Maps space, Google dropped another feature from its web version. Google Maps Timeline is set to leave web-based users by December 1 and arrive on Android for mobile folks.