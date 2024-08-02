Google Maps finally steals one of the best Waze features

What you need to know

Google Maps and Waze now share an incident reporting feature, allowing drivers to report road conditions like construction, lane closures, obstacles, and police activity.

Maps will also highlight buildings in red as you approach, show main entrances with a green marker, and display nearby parking spots.

Meanwhile, Waze adds new camera alerts and features lock screen navigation and road hazard alerts.

Google Maps and Waze might share a common base, but they have unique features for different users. Now, Google is adding one of Waze's top safety features to Maps.

The search giant has rolled out new safety features for Google Maps and Waze, as per the company's blog post. One big Google Maps update is the long-awaited incident reporting, a key feature that made Waze popular, now available on both apps.

This update makes it easier for users to report and share important road conditions like construction zones, lane closures, obstacles, and police activity. With a new incident reporting button, marked by a yellow triangle, drivers can quickly share details about any road hazards they come across.

This collaborative feature will help other drivers make informed decisions and avoid potential disruptions on their routes.

By sharing incident reports between Maps and Waze, both apps get a boost. Plus, you can see which app the report came from.

With Google owning both platforms, it makes sense to integrate handy features like incident reporting.

Google Maps is also making it easier to find your way with new features. As you get close to your destination, the building will light up in red, and a green marker will show you the main entrance. Furthermore, it will show nearby parking spots to make your trip smoother.

The incident reporting and parking assistance features will roll out over the next few weeks on Android and iOS devices, cars with Google’s built-in systems, and popular car interfaces like Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

At the same time, Waze is adding a bunch of new camera alerts covering speed cameras, red light cameras, seatbelt checks, and mobile phone use. This feature will be available worldwide on both Android and iOS devices.

Waze is also adding lock screen navigation and road hazard alerts. While these might be more useful on Maps, they’re still handy for Waze users. They’re great for passenger-mode travel or familiar routes that might have unexpected obstacles.

Finally, Waze is adding a new social feature that lets users share real-time traffic information with friends. When driving through areas affected by big events like concerts, parades, or sports games, you’ll get notifications about the event and any road closures. You can then share this information with friends to help them avoid traffic jams.