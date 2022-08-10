The Pixel 6 and 6a receive Game Dashboard update on Android 13

What you need to know

Google's Game Dashboard update is appearing on Pixel phones, making it easier to access.

The game dashboard allows users to have an undisturbed mobile gaming experience while only letting the most important notifications come through.

The new dashboard will only be available on "select devices" running Android 13.

An update to the Game Dashboard is finally arriving on the latest Pixel phones running Android 13. The new dashboard is slowly rolling out across Google's Pixel 6 devices and appears to be part of a Play Services update.

Senior Technical Editor for Esper dev, Mishaal Rahman, tweeted out pictures showing off the game dashboard's settings on their Pixel 6a.

As opposed to the fairly convoluted way to access the dashboard in Android 12, this update makes it easier to access by navigating to Settings > Google > Game Dashboard. The settings for the new Game Dashboard show an option to turn on the feature. It also provides the option to have a floating icon for the dashboard while gaming and to turn on do not disturb mode.

The new Game Dashboard seems to be rolling out for Pixel 6 and 6a users on Android 13 with Google Play Services v22.30+! I just got it on my Pixel 6a, and @Nail_Sadykov got it on their Pixel 6.Check Settings > Google to see if "Game Dashboard" is there! pic.twitter.com/BgvfBFDVYqAugust 10, 2022

Google's Game Dashboard is a setting that lets users adjust their gaming experience by boosting performance or extending longer battery life while gaming. This setting will also block calls and other notifications to not disturb your mobile gaming session. In addition, Google also allows you to check your game achievements if you're hunting those down.

It's not quite as extensive as what you'd find on some of the best gaming phones, but it gets the job done for casual Android gamers.

Google has said this new dashboard would be available with "select" Android 13 devices, although it's unclear if this is only referring to Google's Pixel devices or devices from other OEMs. It was speculated in late July that this new feature could reach other devices. However, with the feature moving to Play Services, it opens the possibility of arriving on other non-Pixel devices running Android 13.

This update is slowly rolling out and should be there for those running Google Play Services version 22.30 and above, per Mishaal Rahman. We've done a check for this feature on our Pixel 6 Pro running the latest beta, but for right now, the new Game Dashboard settings are not showing.