Google ends the Android 12 beta program for Pixel phones

What you need to know

Google has ended the Android 12 beta program for Pixel phones.

This coincides with the recent release of Android 12L QPR3 and the June feature drop.

After installing the June update, you can opt out of the beta program without having your data wiped clean.

One year after the first Android 12 beta was released, Google has announced the end of the beta program for Pixel phones. This follows the release of Android 12L QPR3 and the June Pixel feature drop yesterday.

Google made the announcement via its official Reddit account (opens in new tab) (via 9to5Google (opens in new tab)). "We’re excited to announce that the official Android 12 June release will begin rolling out worldwide to Pixel devices starting today!" the search giant stated. "This concludes our Android 12 (QPR3) beta program."

The move makes sense as Google turns its focus to Android 13. The Android 12 beta program kicked off in May of last year, with the stable version following in October. Google would have typically ended the beta program with that release, but it remained open to beta testers as part of the Android 12L beta that began in December.

Now that the beta program has come to an end, phones that have been enrolled in it, including Google's best Android phones, will be automatically removed from beta testing in the coming weeks. However, once you install the June update, you can manually opt out of the program without losing any data.

It should be noted that those wishing to participate in Android 13 beta testing must first unenroll their devices from the Android 12 beta program.

"Devices enrolled in Android 12 beta will not automatically receive Android 13 beta releases," according to Google. "New program enrollment is required."

If you've been waiting for the June feature drop and Android 12L QPR3, the updates started rolling out yesterday. Google added that the release will continue over the next week, though this may vary by carrier and device.