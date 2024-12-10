Google Docs adds 40 new pageless templates, with more coming soon

What you need to know

Google Docs added 40 new pageless templates aimed to help users "build high-quality, modern documents faster.

The new templates cover blog posts, press releases, business proposals, and journals, as well as specialized options for business and education Workspace users.

Google previously added similar modernized templates to Slides last month.

Google's latest addition to Workspace is a set of 40 new pageless templates for Google Docs that are available starting today. The company announced the new templates, which come with integrated Docs features, in a blog post. Google says these are "high-quality, visually modern designs" that can be useful in a variety of situations, with specialized options for enterprise and education users.

The pageless templates feature document tabs and placeholder chips, two Google Docs features that were previously available. Document tabs help organize long documents into easily-digestible and navigable sections. Meanwhile, placeholder chips aim to simplify workflows by making it easy to fill in documents with people, dates, files, events, and places.

Aside from document tabs and placeholder chips, the 40 new templates are outfitted with custom designs, fonts, and structures. Google explains that there are templates for blog posts, press releases, business proposals, and journals, as well as specialized options such as:

A project roadmap, marketing plan, and sales emails for business users.

An interview guide, onboarding guide, and training manual for human resource teams.

A reading list and class notes templates for education users.

(Image credit: Google)

There are a few ways to add a template to a new Google Doc, starting with a new Templates building block that will appear at the top of a blank document. Alternatively, you can choose a template by navigating through File > New > From template gallery in the Google Docs toolbar.

These new templates are available to all Google Workspace users, though it may take some time for them to show up for everyone. Both rapid release and scheduled release domains are starting to see these 40 new templates starting today, but the rollout can take up to 15 days to complete.

Google says that users can expect "even more high-quality Docs template options in the coming months."