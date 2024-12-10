A 'Year in Search' highlights Google's top trends across AI and shows in 2024

What you need to know

Google highlighted its "Year in 2024" data for what users searched for the most in Search and AI.

Circle to Search and Lens were used to "identify items," shop, and translate items and users were the most curious about Benson Boone's song "Beautiful Things."

The top trending search in 2024 was Copa America while the most searched for movie was Disney's Inside Out 2.

As the year winds down, Google is taking a look back at what users searched for the most across multiple categories.

In a Keyword post, the company highlighted various top trending searches for various user interests, like AI. Google highlighted what users searched for the most in since the arrival of Circle to Search, as well as Google Lens. The post states users used both tools to translate, shop, and "identify items" in 2024.

Moreover, the company adds that users usually combined a search with "how to use" when searching for an item visually.

Google Maps was tossed in, as the post states users looked up information about the Las Vegas Sphere and Italy’s Arena di Verona this year.

Circle to Search launched earlier this year alongside the Galaxy S24 series and the Pixel 8 before hitting other phones. Additionally, Google Lens grabbed some nifty upgrades like the ability for users to record videos.

Speaking of AI and Search, in Google's main "Year in Search" overview, the company highlighted what songs users hummed to its engine the most.



Top Trending Search in 2024

Copa America UEFA European Championship ICC Men's T20 World Cup India vs England Liam Payne

Top Trending Movies in Search

Inside Out 2 Deadpool & Wolverine Saltburn Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Dune: Part Two

Top Trending TV Shows

Baby Reindeer Fallout House of the Dragon Heeramandi Shōgun

Google's main "Year in Search" overview for 2024 continues with the top pieces of news for 2024. According to Google, its data shows that people searched for (in order) the U.S. Election, Excessive Heat, Olympics, Hurricane Milton, and 台風 気象 情報 台風 第 10 号 (Typhoon No. 10 around Japan) the most this year.

When it came to "People," Google states the top trending searches were Donald Trump, Catherine the Princess of Wales, Kamala Harris, Imane Khelif, and Joe Biden.

In "Sports," the New York Yankees took the top spot, followed by the Los Angeles Dodgers, Inter Miami CF, Bayer 04 Leverkusen, and the Boston Celtics. And, lastly, in "Gaming," the top trending searches were for Connections, Palworld, Infinite Craft, Sprunki, and Helldivers 2.

In November, Google detailed its top apps and games via the Play Store for 2024. Partiful took the award for the "Best App of 2024" due to its reinvention of event planning. For mobile gaming, AFK Journey won "Best Game" while Max took the cake for "Best Multi-device App."

Other worthy mentions include Hoyoverse's Honkai: Star Rail for "Best Ongoing Game," PBS Kids Video for "Best for Cars," and Dragon Rider by Taran Matharu for "Favorite Fantasy" book in 2024.