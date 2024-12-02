Gemini could get a playful, longtime Google Search feature soon

What you need to know

Gemini could be taking a cue from Google Search in a future update, adding the "I'm feeling lucky" button.

Tapping the "I'm feeling lucky" button in Gemini will generate a random prompt to show off the AI chatbot's skills.

This new option will be part of the suggestions carousel in the Gemini app, which was removed in October.

The suggestions carousel for Gemini is poised to make a comeback, bringing a longtime Google Search feature with it, if a recent APK teardown is any indication. The team at Android Authority discovered the reversal in version 15.48.33.sa.arm64 beta of the Google app. In addition to suggestions making a return, the APK teardown revealed a new option for Gemini: I'm feeling lucky.

For the uninitiated, "I'm feeling lucky" is a way to use Google Search that is intended to randomize your experience. You can type in a prompt, and instead of pressing Search, clicking "I'm feeling lucky" will automatically open the webpage that would've been at the top of the search results for your query. It's a bit of a gamble, since the top result isn't always the best one. That's why, as the name suggests, it requires a bit of luck.

Another way to use "I'm feeling lucky" is to click the button before entering a Google Search query. After doing that, you'll get a completely random prompt, usually directed to a niche Google Search feature. For example, a common "I'm feeling lucky" redirect is to Google Doodles, which is the home for artistic renditions of the Google logo.

The version of "I'm feeling lucky" set to make an appearance in Gemini is more like the latter. It'll come up with a completely random Gemini prompt to run, and users will learn more about what Gemini can do in the process. You can see what that looks like in the example screenshots from Android Authority below.

(Image credit: Android Authority)

In the above example, Gemini's "I'm feeling lucky" prompt highlighted a Gemini Extension with Google Tasks. The sample request involved asking Gemini to set a reminder, and the AI chatbot did so using Tasks integration. At the end, Gemini suggested going live with voice, pushing users to try Gemini Live. It all appears to part of an effort to help users understand the type of tasks the assistant can help with, all while having a bit of fun.

While the suggestions carousel — which included sample prompts for Gemini — was removed in October, it's back in the Google app beta with "I'm feeling lucky" at the forefront. This option is at the front of the carousal, all the time. Even though the rest of the carousel's options shuffle around, "I'm feeling lucky" is persistent.

This feature was spotted as part of an APK teardown, so it's not certain that Google will bring back either the suggestions carousel or "I'm feeling lucky," or both. However, it could be a neat way to show off Gemini's potential while making a clever callback to an iconic Google Search feature.