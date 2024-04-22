Gemini may soon integrate your favorite music streaming service

What you need to know

Google's Gemini assistant app might soon play your favorite song through voice command.

The assistant app is testing a new Music setting that allows users to select their preferred streaming service.

The feature needed to be improved for the new assistant app, especially since it's being considered a replacement for the Google Assistant app.

Gemini has been adding more integration across Google products for quite some time now. While it is good to see the integration and the advancements it brings to the table, the Gemini chatbot still has limitations, such as users being unable to ask it to play a song from a dedicated streaming platform. Well, new information reveals that's likely to change soon.

According to Android tipster AssembleDebug (via PiunikaWeb), Gemini Assistant will soon add new music preferences, which lets users link their favorite music streaming services like Spotify or YouTube Music, for example. Per the screenshots shared by AssembleDebug, users will see the Music option in the Gemini Settings, which notes, "Select preferred services used to play music."

Gemini to finally let you choose your preferred music service provider on Android

Tapping it would presumably give the streaming services options, although right now, the "Choose your default media provider" is blank, per the shared screenshots. The process is similar to what we are used to setups on digital assistants like Google Assistant and others.

The new setting helps users quickly play their favorite songs or playlists per the preferred music app through voice commands on the Gemini assistant app, which should help ensure you don't have to specify the service each time you ask it to queue up content.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: AssembleDebug/ via Piunikaweb) (Image credit: AssembleDebug/ via Piunikaweb)

While the new functionality is still in the works, the official rollout might be just around the corner. Meanwhile, Gemini was recently spotted in the Google search app for Android with a new toggle switch.

The toggle switch was seen on the Google search app's Discover feed, allowing users to shift between Google Search and Gemini Assistant. The same approach was also seen on the Google app for iOS, although this functionality is also still in the works and is yet to be available to the public.

It looks like Google is prepping up with some juicy updates for its Gemini assistant, which we may hear more about at Google I/O 2024 in May.