Google might bring its AI hosts to Gemini on Android for your documents

What you need to know

A discovery in Android's Google app beta shows the company might roll out NotebookLM's Audio Overviews.

The feature operates similarly to how it does on the web; however, the early discovery is only delivering a text-based summary, not the audio file.

What's unclear is if Android will pick up NotebookLM's "Guide" for the AI hosts, which is debuted in October.

Google is tipped to expand a useful AI-based feature to Android users that might save you time in lengthy documents.

In conjunction with X tipster AssembleDebug, Android Authority reports that Google is seemingly working on bringing NotebookLM's Audio Overviews to Android. The discovery was made through the Google app's recent beta (v15.48.33.sa.arm64). According to the tipster, the Gemini app is preparing to introduce a "create_podcast" function for Android users.

Essentially, the code describes this as a "query," allowing users to tap on the button to prompt the AI to produce a generated audio file of the submitted document.

The tipster states the feature isn't working completely; however, a quick dip in shows the basic steps. It seems users will be able to upload a document from the writing field in the Gemini app by hitting the plus icon. After which, an option will supposedly appear above it stating "generative audio overview." Interacting with this will instruct the AI to scour through the given document to produce a more engaging file hosted by two AIs.

The publication notes a string in the code that mentions an "overview." This basic overview appears to concern the written summary the AI is also able to produce. AssembleDebug highlights that the specific Audio Overview feature isn't working in this early beta preview and that Gemini defaults to a "text-based summary."

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Android Authority) (Image credit: Android Authority)

Once this feature rolls out, it's likely that there will be a play option alongside the text-based summary. It's worth mentioning that the written summary appears quite brief. The full audio log should go into greater depth, especially if we consider how it works on the web.

Google launched its Audio Overviews as part of NotebookLM in September as an auditory alternative to learning. The feature operates like a radio talk show as the two AI hosts discuss the contents of a submitted document for you. The company highlighted that the AI hosts will also "make connections" about subjects, items, and more found within a submitted document.

Get the top Black Friday deals right in your inbox: Sign up now! Receive the hottest deals and product recommendations alongside the biggest tech news from the Android Central team straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

When it rolled out, Google stated users on the web could upload slides, charts, and more alongside documents.

Android users are seemingly in line to receive the same support; however, it's unclear if Audio Overview's "Guide" will enter, too. Shortly after in October, the company rolled out an additional function that lets users guide the AI in a specific direction when talking about a document. Users can write a detailed description to "guide the conversation."

The discovery of Android receiving NotebookLM's podcast-like feature shows space to write something extra after attaching a file. So, perhaps we can expect this; but we won't know for sure until it arrives.