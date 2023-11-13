Samsung foldable phones get November 2023 update

What you need to know

Samsung has begun rolling out the November 2023 update to its Z Flip and Z Fold.

The security update is seen on the factory-unlocked Galaxy Z Flip 4 and carrier-locked Galaxy Z Fold 5 models.

The update does not appear to include stable Android 14, as seen on the Galaxy S23.

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 are the latest phones to receive the November 2023 security update.

The factory-unlocked version of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the carrier-locked version of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 appear to be among Samsung's first foldable models to receive the latest security update, notes SamMobile. Meanwhile, the carrier-locked version of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 received a similar update last week.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

As for the latest release, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 received the F946USQS1AWJ7 firmware version for the carrier networks in the U.S. The Z Fold 5 consumers on Comcast, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile, and Xfinity Mobile networks in the country appear to be the first ones to receive the update, but other carriers may roll out the update in the coming days or weeks.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 factory-unlocked versions are receiving the F721U1UES3DWJ1 firmware version. Since the update started to roll out on the weekend, it should reach out to all this week via OTA. Users on either of the devices can navigate to their foldable's Settings > Software update > Download and Install.

SamMobile further notes that this nifty security update should likely be the last minor update, including the November 2023 security patch, as Samsung is on the verge of rolling out the One UI 6 (Android 14) update to its latest Galaxy phones. These devices have already received a taste of One UI 6 via beta releases pushed over the past few months. Last week, the Galaxy S23 series was the first to get the stable build in the U.S. right after the update began rolling out in other regions like Germany and Europe.

The One UI 6 brings some valuable features to the Galaxy phones, including a redesigned quick settings panel, enhanced home screen with new widgets, and new emoji designs, amongst other improvements.