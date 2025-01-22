The Galaxy S25 series snags major Android Accessibility updates during launch

What you need to know

Google detailed a couple of accessibility updates for Android that will hit Samsung's Galaxy S25 series first.

The S25 series will benefit from an improved hearing aid management experience for GN Hearing and Oticon Intent devices.

The other update involves better support for braille displays via HID and TalkBack receives better descriptions from Gemini.

The Galaxy S25 series launched on January 22 during Unpacked.

We're just beginning to process the Galaxy S25 launch, but Google is highlighting the newest accessibility updates for Android.

In a press release, Google states that it's rolling out a series of updates to improve the hearing aid experience on Android. Before this hits other devices, the company states Samsung's Galaxy S25 series will benefit from these updates first. The hearing aid update will impact users with next-gen Bluetooth GN Hearing and Oticon Intent products.

Android is incorporating new LE Audio compatibility settings/features that lets users manage their hearing aids easier through "native settings" for preset edits. Moreover, users will find hands-free calling and new "lower latency Bluetooth connections."

Similar to the Pixel Buds experience, users with hearing aids can surface a quick menu on the Galaxy S25 series and see the battery level of each device. The included presets are All-Around, Meetings, Outdoors, and Restaurants. Users can edit these on the fly for whatever situation they find themselves in.

Google adds that while the Galaxy S25 is the first to receive this accessibility update, the S24 series will grab it "with Android 15 in the coming weeks." Pixel 9 owners will also see this hearing aid update with the Android 16 beta.

The accessibility updates continue as Google highlights new things for Android's screenreader, TalkBack.

Users who rely on braille can use their Galaxy S25 series displays via HID. TalkBack is also preparing to offer more "detailed" image descriptions, thanks to Gemini on the newest Samsung phones "over the coming weeks."

It's also worth mentioning that braille display functionality via HID will arrive on more phones and tablets through Android 15 "over the coming months."

(Image credit: Google)

Google's rollout of better braille support on the Galaxy S25 is a testament to what it started last year during its Android 15 beta. That first beta showed the company was working on improving braille display usage via HID over Bluetooth. Now, it seems that work has finally reached its apex and will arrive on the S25 series before hitting others.

Yesterday (January 21), Samsung confirmed in a Korean Newsroom post that One UI 7 (Android 15) will arrive on more Galaxy S series phones "imminently." While the company didn't say for certain, Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S23 users should be in line to receive this next major OS upgrade. However, Samsung states that its eligible Galaxy S series phones will grab One UI 7 in Q1 2025.

Other "existing" Galaxy devices will see it "thereafter," meaning its foldables and tablets will likely have to wait until Q2 and beyond.

The Galaxy S25 series debuted today (January 22) during Unpacked. Our ultimate guide to the series will be your hub for everything S25-related.