Fitbit app gets Material You redesign for Sleep data

Google is rolling out a redesign of the Sleep tracking views in the Fitbit app for iOS and Android.

A new page shows an at-a-glance breakdown of last night's sleep, your sleep score, and sleep timeline in the same place.

Users can also manually scrub the sleep timeline and view insights from their sleep habits as part of the overhauled experience.

Sleep views in the Fitbit app are changing starting Wednesday, April 10, as Google rolls out a Material You redesign. The company already started bringing the Fitbit app's design more in line with other Google apps last year, but not every feature or page saw a visual overhaul. Sleep tracking data was one such example, since pages related to it looked identical to the older Fitbit app design.

According to a Fitbit community post, the fresh Sleep views and new features are finally starting to roll out now.

The older design, which featured bright purple colors and stats spread across multiple pages, is giving way to a much simpler one. One page aims to provide you with all the information you need about last night's sleep. That includes an at-a-glance view that displays your sleep duration, sleep score, and timeline. The sleep timeline is interactive, using different colors to reflect time spent in light, deep, and REM sleep stages — as well as time spent awake.

While the new look still features Fitbit's classic purple and teal accent colors, they are much more muted now. The background is now grey rather than pure white, and the page looks more cohesive than sectioned off. Generally, it visually matches the rest of the Fitbit app and other Google apps featuring the Material You design language.

(Image credit: Android Central / Google)

The sleep timeline has a scrubbing tool that can be used to uncover insights about specific moments during your sleep. The data can be narrowed down to minutes using this tool, and it could give you answers to questions like whether you woke up in the middle night or were in a deep sleep.

On a larger scale, you can pull sleep-tracking data from your Fitbit devices over week, month, and year thresholds to get a view of your sleep habits over time. This will show how consistently a user is meeting the sleep targets set in the Fitbit app. It can also inform users how their sleep score and other metrics fluctuate over a longer sample size.

Though the redesign was announced on Wednesday, it has not yet been rolled out widely. It'll reach all iOS and Android users soon enough. "If you don't have it right away, please be patient as it can take some time to reach all users," a Fitbit Moderator said in a community post.