Gboard and SwiftKey are unsurprisingly the most popular Android keyboard apps

We asked our readers what their favorite Android keyboard app is.

Nearly 60% voted for Gboard as their favorite keyboard app.

SwiftKey also got nearly 30% of votes as the second-place choice.

Over the weekend, we asked our readers about their favorite Android keyboard apps. There are plenty of them out there, so we wanted to know where Android users gravitate. Yet, in a somewhat unsurprising result, Google's Gboard took first place with nearly 60% of the votes, followed mainly by Microsoft's SwiftKey with almost 30% of the votes.

(Image credit: Android Central)

One reader on Twitter expressed that after trying different keyboards, Gboard always kept them coming back.

When I was on an Android I'd fairly regularly swap and change keyboards, trying out new ones and coming back to those I'd tried before.. in the end I'd always come back to Gboard.July 2, 2022

One reader, Jackson Le, was not as enthusiastic about Gboard as others:

"Gboard is in my opinion way to annoying, childish, and limited in language and predictions. SwiftKey is what I use for years now, it's very customizable in both themes and languages and dialects. I've tried switching to many other keyboards.., yet this one always comes back."

The third most popular option was the default keyboard, which for many is the Samsung keyboard. In fact, many readers highlighted Samsung's keyboard as the one they prefer to use, as it's capable and has access to some Gboard-like features such as emoji pairs which combine two emoji into one.

Other readers highlighted the now-defunct Swype keyboard, which popularized swipeable on-screen keyboards that many of the best Android keyboard apps utilize today. Unfortunately, that app was shut down in 2018, and users have had to hold on through new phones or find alternate ways of downloading it.

Fortunately, there are plenty of very capable keyboards to choose from on Android that can make typing fun and efficient. It's also easy enough to change the keyboard on your Android phone, so you can try them out and see what works best for you.