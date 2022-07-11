Slack on Android picks up support for Gboard's Emoji Kitchen creations

What you need to know

Slack on Android now lets you use Gboard's Emoji Kitchen to create emoji mashups.

These emoji hybrids are treated simply as PNGs rather than official Unicode characters.

However, Emoji Kitchen creations are still somewhat limited in terms of app compatibility.

Gboard has rolled out support for Emoji Kitchen creations on Slack for Android, making your typing experience more fun with all sorts of emoji combinations.

According to 9to5Google (opens in new tab), you can now create emoji mashups when composing a message on Slack using Gboard. Android Central can confirm that the feature is live on some of the Android phones we're using.

Google's Emoji Kitchen is perhaps one of the best Gboard features, allowing you to create fun and creative emoji mashups. However, its availability is currently limited only to some of the best messaging apps, including Google Messages, Telegram, WhatsApp, and Messenger, among others.

Slack's addition to the fold means you can now cook up snarky remarks for your workmate or celebrate a friend's success with jubilant emoji combinations.

To create an emoji mashup, tap on the emoji icon sitting on the left of the spacebar. Choose an emoji from the emoji picker and then select a second emoji. If the two you've chosen are compatible, you should see a hybrid emoji. If you think the mashup is appropriate for sharing, tap on it.

The same is true for making blob emojis. The only difference is that you must first find and tap on the magic wand emoji to set it as your base before selecting a second emoji to get the blob emoji you've imagined.

It's not exactly clear when the feature arrived on the messaging app. That said, it should be noted that Slack still treats these keyboard stickers simply as PNGs rather than official Unicode characters.