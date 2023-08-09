Apple Music gains a new Spotify-like Discovery Station

What you need to know

Apple Music for Android, iOS, Windows, and the web is getting a long-awaited feature.

It is a new station dubbed Discovery Station that resembles Spotify's Discovery mode.

Users can access the playlist from the "Station for You" category from the "Listen Now" section.

Apple has silently launched a new station on its popular music streaming service. It is dubbed Discovery Station and is available on Apple Music via its various supported platforms.

The new Discovery Station was spotted on Apple Music users starting early Monday, according to Apple Insider. It seems to be an algorithmic station that plays music based on the user's interests and listening history. If this sounds familiar, it's because Spotify has had a similar feature on the streaming platform for quite some time now.

Apple Music users can head over to the "Listen Now" section and look for the "Station for You" category. It sits right next to the users' Personal Station (as showcased in the feature image above). While the latter includes the songs from their library, Discovery recommends music based on their listening history. Since the songs played on the new Discovery Station are based on users' interests, they can add to their library if they hear any likable music within the "Now Playing" view. There is also new artwork associated with both stations.

We have seen the feature working on Apple Music for Android phones, iOS devices, and desktops. Interested users can either navigate on their apps as suggested earlier, or there is also a direct link provided by Macrumors, which redirects to the Discovery Station either on the app or the web.

This seems to be a discreet launch from Apple, and there is no official documentation or announcement about the feature or how it works. It will be interesting to see if Apple reveals more about the feature in the coming days, but it would be a good way to discover music you might like as platforms try to catch up to Spotify.