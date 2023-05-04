Android 13 QPR3 Beta 3.1 brings plenty of bug fixes and the May 2023 patch to Pixels

What you need to know

Google has released another beta for Android 13 QPR3.

The update is a fairly small one, but it addresses a number of bugs for Pixel smartphones.

The update also includes the May 2023 security patch.

Those enrolled in the beta can update to the latest build so long as they haven't jumped to Android 14 yet.

Google may be busy prepping for the launch of the Pixel Fold, but the company is still giving its current Pixels plenty of attention with new beta updates. The latest QPR3 Beta 3.1 is rolling out now, and it comes with plenty of fixes for your Pixel.

According to the release notes, QPR3 Beta 3.1 includes fixes for various crashes, a memory leak, and excessive power drain, among other issues. You can see the full changelog below:

Fixed various stability issues. (Issue #279246037, Issue #274339025, Issue #279301937)

Fixed an issue that caused the first notification in the notification shade to get stuck with an offset. (Issue #273870112)

Fixed a memory leak that affected the system UI.

Fixed an issue where the volume level that was set while TalkBack was enabled did not persist after toggling TalkBack off and on again.

Fixed issues with the system UI that sometimes caused apps to crash.

Fixed issues that could cause a device to crash when using the camera.

Fixed issues that sometimes caused excessive power drain.

As expected, users on Android 13 QPR3 Beta 3 will automatically receive the update to 3.1. However, those that have already updated to the Android 14 beta will not receive the new build. Eligible phones include the Pixel 4a and newer.

The new update comes with build T3B3.230413.006 for most Pixel phones. However, devices in the Pixel 6 family on Verizon will receive the T3B3.230413.006.A1 build. It also comes with the May 2023 security patch, which already started rolling out on Pixel phones earlier this week with the May 2023 update.

Phone deals: Best Buy (opens in new tab) | Walmart (opens in new tab) | Samsung (opens in new tab) | Amazon (opens in new tab) | Verizon (opens in new tab) | AT&T (opens in new tab)