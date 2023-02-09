Android 13 QPR2 Beta 3.1 brings some bug fixes, February 2023 security patch

What you need to know

Google is rolling out the latest Android 13 beta release with a minor update.

Android 13 QPR2 Beta 3.1 brings a couple of bug fixes and comes with the February 2023 security patch.

The update is available on the Pixel 4a and newer and arrives roughly a month ahead of the March 2023 feature drop.

Google also released the first developer preview of Android 14.

While the Android 14 developer preview kicks off, Google still has the Android 13 beta to tend to. The next feature drop arrives in March, so Google is prepping us with the new QPR2 Beta 3.1 build, which is available now for eligible Pixel smartphones.

According to the release notes, the beta is pretty light, which is usually the case for x.1 builds. It does, however, bring Pixel phones up to speed with the February 2023 security patch, which already hit the stable release on Monday.

In addition to the new security level, Android 13 QPR2 Beta 3.1 (T2B3.230109.004) comes with a couple of bug fixes pertaining to Bluetooth and system translations:

Fixed an issue in the system Bluetooth module that could have allowed for possible out-of-bounds writes due to memory corruption. (Issue #259630761)

Fixed an issue where some Romanian translations were missing from the system image.

The update has already appeared on our Pixel 6 Pro and should arrive for anyone enrolled in the Android 13 beta program. As suggested, the update is pretty minor and only comes in 21.80MB for our device. If you'd rather not wait for the OTA to appear on your Pixel, you can try your hand at flashing the factory image to your phone.

Eligible Pixel phones go as far as the Pixel 4a up to the new Pixel 7 Pro.

Phone deals: Best Buy (opens in new tab) | Walmart (opens in new tab) | Samsung (opens in new tab) | Amazon (opens in new tab) | Verizon (opens in new tab) | AT&T (opens in new tab)

With several more weeks until the March feature drop is expected to hit Pixel smartphones, it's possible we may see more beta releases between now and then.