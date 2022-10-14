Android 13 beta update brings back useful battery stats

What you need to know

Android 13 new beta brings back the old battery stats feature many of us liked.

Beta users can now check their battery stats from the last charge.

Previously, with Android 12, users could only check the previous 24 hours' battery stats.

Google is making a change to the battery stats page on Android 13 that should prove much more useful when it arrives later this year.

New findings within the recent Android 13 beta update suggest that Google is returning the battery stats view to the way it was prior to Android 12 as default, reports 9to5Google. The search giant has started rolling out the Android 13 QPR1 Beta 2 update early this month to Pixel owners.

Previously, Google redesigned the battery statistics monitoring with Android 12 last year. It wasn't a welcome change, as it went from showing the battery level changed from the last full charge to showcasing battery usage for the past 24 hours.

The 9to5 report suggests with the new update, users are regaining the "battery level since last full charge" as a default option. This modification allows users to observe how their battery life varies throughout a full discharge. Users can see the battery discharge throughout multiple days and even select smaller time intervals on each day.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: 9to5Google ) (Image credit: 9to5Google ) (Image credit: 9to5Google )

Many people seem to find the change useful because they prefer to examine their battery statistics based on their most recent charge as opposed to the whole 24 hours of usage, which may exclude helpful battery usage details.

This is particularly useful as we continue using Google's latest Pixel 7 smartphones. While the beta doesn't appear to be available for these phones just yet, having a better look at how battery life will be plenty useful for long-term testing of these and future devices.

Lately, we've heard of display problems on the Pixel 7 Pro affecting battery life, which is something buyers may need to be on the lookout for. Meanwhile, our Pixel 7 seems to get pretty decent battery life, and we've noticed no issues here.