Amazon gives away two free months of Kindle Unlimited with trial offer

What you need to know

Amazon has a new great deal on Kindle subscription service.

The eCommerce giant is offering two months of Kindle Unlimited for free.

The Kindle Unlimited subscription program otherwise costs $10 per month.

If you are on the verge of switching from paperback to e-books, now might be a good time to give it a try. Amazon is offering a two-month free trial to the Kindle Unlimited subscription as part of its latest deal. And you may need to act quickly because this is a offer isn't bound to last long.

As noted by TV Guide, Amazon doubled the Kindle Unlimited free trial from one month to two. It certainly looks like a sweet deal, as users looking to get their first Kindle subscription can avoid paying nearly $20 over the course of the trial. However, it will renew after two months, starting at $9.99 monthly. Amazon Kindle subscription earlier has always been free for a month to new consumers (as part of a free trial).

Unfortunately, the two-month trial doesn't appear to be available in all markets.

(Image credit: Android Central via Amazon)

For the uninitiated, Kindle Unlimited is a subscription program that allows users to access more than 2 million e-books. It works on most of the popular Kindle e-readers, but users can access their libraries on the web version alongside native apps across platforms like Android.

The usual monthly subscription plan of nearly $10 is required irrespective of users owning an Amazon Prime subscription.

The Kindle Unlimited program further allows users to access a wide range of Audible audiobooks next to a plethora of e-books that are already available on the Kindle Store.

The above-outlined deal, however, comes just in time for the launch of the new Kindle (2022) announcement from Amazon. It comes as the entry-level entrant to the Kindle portfolio and brings some nifty upgrades over its predecessor. It has a small form factor yet features a sharper display, making it perfect for consuming all the e-books you'll have access to.

The new Kindle finally gets a USB Type-C interface for charging, and the battery lasts for at least six weeks on a single charge. It further features 16GB of storage, and the display includes a higher 300ppi pixel density. It retails at $99, is up for preorder, and starts shipping on October 12.