Amazon gives away two free months of Kindle Unlimited with trial offer
The new initiative allows users to read tons of books for free for two months.
What you need to know
- Amazon has a new great deal on Kindle subscription service.
- The eCommerce giant is offering two months of Kindle Unlimited for free.
- The Kindle Unlimited subscription program otherwise costs $10 per month.
If you are on the verge of switching from paperback to e-books, now might be a good time to give it a try. Amazon is offering a two-month free trial to the Kindle Unlimited subscription as part of its latest deal. And you may need to act quickly because this is a offer isn't bound to last long.
As noted by TV Guide, Amazon doubled the Kindle Unlimited free trial from one month to two. It certainly looks like a sweet deal, as users looking to get their first Kindle subscription can avoid paying nearly $20 over the course of the trial. However, it will renew after two months, starting at $9.99 monthly. Amazon Kindle subscription earlier has always been free for a month to new consumers (as part of a free trial).
Unfortunately, the two-month trial doesn't appear to be available in all markets.
For the uninitiated, Kindle Unlimited is a subscription program that allows users to access more than 2 million e-books. It works on most of the popular Kindle e-readers, but users can access their libraries on the web version alongside native apps across platforms like Android.
The usual monthly subscription plan of nearly $10 is required irrespective of users owning an Amazon Prime subscription.
The Kindle Unlimited program further allows users to access a wide range of Audible audiobooks next to a plethora of e-books that are already available on the Kindle Store.
The above-outlined deal, however, comes just in time for the launch of the new Kindle (2022) announcement from Amazon. It comes as the entry-level entrant to the Kindle portfolio and brings some nifty upgrades over its predecessor. It has a small form factor yet features a sharper display, making it perfect for consuming all the e-books you'll have access to.
The new Kindle finally gets a USB Type-C interface for charging, and the battery lasts for at least six weeks on a single charge. It further features 16GB of storage, and the display includes a higher 300ppi pixel density. It retails at $99, is up for preorder, and starts shipping on October 12.
With Kindle Unlimited, you can forget paying for every book you want to read. Now, you have access to millions of titles that you can access on your various devices.
