Amazon's smallest Kindle e-reader is better than ever with a sharper display, more storage

What you need to know

Amazon has a new standard model of its Kindle e-reader.

The new Kindle features a higher-density display, longer battery life, and twice the amount of storage space.

The Kindle retails for $99 and will ship on October 12.

In a world filled with smartphones, tablets, and foldables, e-readers still manage to maintain their relevancy. And as proof that consumers still appreciate a dedicated e-reader free of distractions found on other smart devices, Amazon is launching a brand-new Kindle.

(Image credit: Amazon)

While the new Kindle looks nearly identical to the last one, this model comes with a few upgrades that e-book lovers will surely appreciate. Among the most notable is the higher-density 6-inch display with a 300ppi, "3X more pixels" than the previous model, which Amazon says provides it with "laser-quality text and sharp images that read like paper." This is the same pixel density you can find on more expensive models like the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition, and Amazon notes that the glare-free display features a dark mode and adjustable light that's perfect for any lighting condition.

The new Kindle also has twice the storage as its predecessor with 16GB — enough for thousands of books. And battery life is improved as well, with up to six weeks on a single charge before needing to top up with the USB-C port.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Built sustainably using 90% recycled magnesium, the new Kindle is lighter than ever. In fact, Amazon says it's the company's lightest Kindle model yet, making it easy to carry around. The fabric covers also come in packaging made from 99% wood fiber-based materials and are available in several colors, including black, Rose, Denim, and Dark Emerald. Meanwhile, the Kindle itself is available in two colors, black and Denim.

Despite falling sales in recent years, the e-reader market continues to trend upwards and is estimated to bring in revenue of more than $23 billion by 2026, according to Statista. Amazon's brand remains the most popular, and the company has plenty of popular Kindle e-readers, undoubtedly a result of its unwavering commitment to its family of devices, as noted by this latest release.

(Image credit: Amazon)

“With a high-resolution display that delivers three-times more pixels than our previous base Kindle, USB-C charging, 16GB of storage, and built-in adjustable front light, the new ultralight Kindle is the latest example of how we continue to bring premium features to our most affordable devices for even more customers to enjoy,” Kevin Keith, vice president of Amazon Devices and Services, said in a statement.

The new Kindle retails for $99. E-reader fans can preorder the device today, although it's not expected to ship until October 12.