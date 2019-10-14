Apex Legends Season 3 is well underway, bringing a new map and character for players to enjoy. That's not all Respawn Entertainment is adding in the month of October however, as it just wouldn't be right for a game to not acknowledge the creepy season. As such, there's a new trailer, celebrating the new nightmarish nirvana that's coming with Apex Legends Fight or Fright Collection event. You can check out the spooky trailer below:

This event is bringing a spooky version of the Kings Canyon map alongside several new skins to grab for each Apex Legends champion, allowing you to deck out your favorites as zombies, vampires, witches and more. Another limited-time addition to the game is the Shadowfall mode, which appears to pit a handful of champions against shadowy, melee-only opponents. There's also bonus XP to earn, so you can rank up faster.

Fortunately, you don't have to wait long to start cheerfully collecting creepy skins, as the Apex Legends Fight or Fright Collection Event begins tomorrow, October 15. Apex Legends is free-to-play, though of course you can pay for microtransactions to grab champion or gun skins that you just can't wait to have.