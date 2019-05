When LG launched the V20 back in 2016, the phone was met with a lot of positive feedback. Power users loved it thanks to the removable battery, headphone jack, and expandable storage, whereas LG tried to appeal to mainstream consumers too with the dual rear cameras and secondary ticker display.

A lot has changed since the V20 was released, and all these years later, some AC forum members decided to take a look at how it's holding up here in 2019.