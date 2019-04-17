You might remember at CES back in January, Anker showed off its Google Assistant enabled car charger the Roav Bolt. Now, it has officially gone on sale and you can pick one up for $50 from Anker's website.
The first pre-order batch is expected to start shipping after April and the first 200 buyers will receive a free USB cable. This offer is first-come-first-serve, so you might wanna hurry.
In case you don't remember, the Roav Bolt is a compact car charger that plugs into your cigarette lighter and features two USB charging ports along with support for Google Assistant. With this in your vehicle, you'll be able to make hands free calls, control navigation, play music from your favorite services, and more. It is also optimized with a noise canceling mic, making it easier for it to hear you over the sound of traffic and other noises.
The Roav Bolt joins the lineup of smart auto products from Anker such as the Alexa-enabled Roav Viva. Now, you have a choice of who you'd rather have riding shotgun with you, Alexa or Google Assistant.
Google Assistant on the road
Anker Roav Bolt
Ok Google, let's take a road trip
With two high-speed charging ports, noise canceling mics, and Google Assistant in tow, the Roav Bolt is your ultimate road trip companion. Take to the road with all the power of Google to get weather or traffic updates, play your favorite music, or manage your calls and text messages.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.