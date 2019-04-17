You might remember at CES back in January, Anker showed off its Google Assistant enabled car charger the Roav Bolt. Now, it has officially gone on sale and you can pick one up for $50 from Anker's website.

The first pre-order batch is expected to start shipping after April and the first 200 buyers will receive a free USB cable. This offer is first-come-first-serve, so you might wanna hurry.

In case you don't remember, the Roav Bolt is a compact car charger that plugs into your cigarette lighter and features two USB charging ports along with support for Google Assistant. With this in your vehicle, you'll be able to make hands free calls, control navigation, play music from your favorite services, and more. It is also optimized with a noise canceling mic, making it easier for it to hear you over the sound of traffic and other noises.

The Roav Bolt joins the lineup of smart auto products from Anker such as the Alexa-enabled Roav Viva. Now, you have a choice of who you'd rather have riding shotgun with you, Alexa or Google Assistant.