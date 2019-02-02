Anker's 5-port PowerDrive 5 USB Car Charger is down to $15.99 at Amazon today. This deal saves you $6 off its average price there, plus it's only $1 more than the lowest it's ever dropped before. Only the black version is on sale currently.

This 50-watt car charger features PowerIQ and VoltageBoost to provide an optimal charge for each device connected, up to 2.4 amps per port and 10 amps in total. Simply plug in via USB and you'll be able to power your phone, tablet, and other devices in a flash. It also features Anker's MultiProtect safety system to protect from overcharging and more.

Anker also includes an 18-month warranty with your purchase. At Amazon, over 850 customers left a review for the PowerDrive 5 resulting in a rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars.

See at Anker

