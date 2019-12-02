It's Cyber Monday , one of the best days of the year to snag a great deal on some cool new tech. One of the coolest deals I've seen so far is on the Anker Nebula Mars II , a full-featured portable projector which is regularly priced at $500 but available for just $370 — that's 26% off and a savings of $130.

The Anker Nebula Mars II is a poweful and portable projector that runs on Android. It offers many ways to watch your favorite movies and shows around the home or outside for evening screenings.

The Nebula Mars II is an all-in-one projector that delivers the sights and sounds of a movie theatre in a portable package that you can set up practically anywhere with 4 hours of video playback on a fully-charged battery. It uses advanced DLP technology to deliver 720p HD quality with projections up to 150-inches diagonal.

There's HDMI and USB ports for connecting your own laptop, gaming consoles, or flash drives loaded with content, but what really helps to separate the Nebula Mars II from its competition is the built-in Android 7.1 software that supports Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connections and gives you on-device access to popular streaming apps like Netflix, Youtube, Disney+ and more.

Rounding out the experience are the two 10W speakers that deliver cinematic stereo sound with surprisingly deep bass. It's also easy to set up and enjoy this projector practically anywhere with 1-second autofocus delivering crisp image quality and manual keystone correction allowing you to cast onto virtually any surface around your home.

If you've been holding out for a great deal on a portable projector, now's the time to pull the trigger on the Anker Nebula Mars II. It's already got me dreaming of warm summer nights watching movies with friends in my backyard.

