The last two years have been an amazing time for chargers — and yes, I know how nerdy that is, but really, it has. Power Delivery charging means that you can now charge basically everything you own off one charger so long as you buy USB-C accessories in addition to your laptop and phone. Gallium nitride has also allowed the bets GaN chargers to get smaller and cooler when charging at full speed, meaning grabbing your laptop charger won't scald you after four hours of charging while editing in Final Cut.

Gallium nitride has come to chargers of most sizes, from phone chargers up to laptop chargers and desktop charging stations, and Anker's chargers have skillfully added GaN over the last two years while looking to add the technology to more form factors — and squeeze it into smaller chargers. Today, Anker announced the Nano II line of chargers sporting what it's calling GaN II, an improved gallium nitride chipset that allows it to generate less heat while still charging your tech at top speed.

There are three sizes for the Nano II line: the smallest 30W model doesn't have a foldable plug, but it's great for Switch or MacBook Air users will run you $30. The Nano II 45W — which will likely lead our best Chromebook chargers as soon as I can test it out — comes with a folding prong and is one of the smallest 45W chargers I've seen outside the card-deck-sized, bulky-on-the-wall RAVPower 45W slimline for $36. Rounding out the series, the Anker Nano II 65W is $40, undercutting the Aukey Omnia series while it's still locked out of Amazon for its part in the fake review scheme uncovered two weeks ago.