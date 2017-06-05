Fixing the latest bugs and exploits in Android every month.
Google has detailed the latest Android Security Bulletin and released the fixes for Nexus and Pixel devices.
These are exploits and other security concerns that affect Android as a whole. Issues with the operating system, kernel patches, and driver updates may not affect any particular device, but these need to be fixed in the Android base by the folks maintaining the operating system code. That means Google, and they've detailed the things they have improved for this month.
Updated factory images for Pixel and Nexus devices that are supported are available, and over-the-air updates are rolling out to users. If you don't want to wait, you can download and flash the factory image or OTA update file manually, and here are some handy instructions to get you started.
How to manually update your Nexus or Pixel
The company who made your phone uses these patches to send an update out to you.
These changes have been released to the people making Android phones for at least 30 days, but Google can't force anyone to deliver them to you. If you're using a phone from Samsung, LG, or anyone besides Google, you'll need to wait for them to send an update and shouldn't try to flash any of the above files.
Of course, Google has safety checks in place to prevent any problems on your phone because of any security exploits. Verify Apps and SafetyNet are at work anytime you add an app to your phone, and seamless updates to Google Play Services will keep them up to date regardless of any hold-up from a manufacturer or carrier. Details and incident numbers can be found in the yearly Android Security Review (.pdf file).
Highlights for June 2017
May 2017's update comes with two patch dates: 06/01/2017 and 06/05/2017.
- Google Pixel devices for the Canadian carrier Rogers will get a hotfix for VoLTE issues in addition to security updates.
- Qualcomm has patched a slew of device drivers for the Snapdragon platform. Most were of moderate severity but a Bluetooth-specific update is a critical patch.
- NVIDIA, MediaTek, and Synaptics have also supplied patched device drivers for a range of issues rated from low to moderate. Any of these binaries that are applicable to Nexus or Pixel devices are available at the Google Developer site.
- Exploits that allow remote code execution while viewing media in email, SMS or the browser continue to be addressed as new ones arise. This is a never-ending fight and a reason why monthly patches are important.
If you get an update with a patch date of 05/05/2017, you also have every issue addressed by the 05/01/2017 update in place.
Previous bulletin highlights
Here are summaries and highlights of recent patches from the monthly Android Security Bulletin. As with the current bulletin, these issues were also mitigated by Google's Verify Apps, Safety Net, and seamless updates to Google Play Services.
May 2017
May 2017's update comes with two patch dates: 05/01/2017 and 05/05/2017.
- Qualcomm has patched an exploit that potentially could allow unauthorized bootloader access for devices using Snapdragon 800 series processors. Motorola has issued a separate update to address the Nexus 6.
- A specific vulnerability in GIFLIB that can cause memory corruption when a bad file is received has been isolated and patched. This patch applies to Android 4.4 or higher and has been merged into AOSP.
- Qualcomm, NVIDIA and MediaTek continue to address exploits that affect their "drivers" and have again refined the code for May 2017. Any of these binaries that are applicable to Nexus or Pixel devices are available at the Google Developer site.
- Several moderate exploits in the Bluetooth stack that could allow a user to receive a file without explicit permission have been addressed. Patches have been merged into AOSP back to Android 4.4.
If you get an update with a patch date of 05/05/2017, you also have every issue addressed by the 05/01/2017 update in plac
April 2017
April 2017's update comes with two patch dates: 04/01/2017 and 04/05/2017.
- MediaServer is once again the focus of patches for potentially critical exploits. Six possible ways a media file can cause memory corruption during decoding and playing have been patched in all supported devices from Google. Changes have been merged into AOSP as far back as Android 4.4.
- A potential exploit in the Factory Reset process has been found and fixed for all supported Google devices and changes were merged into AOSP in 4.4 and above.
- Updated firmware binaries to address hardware-specific vulnerabilities were received from Broadcom, HTC, NVIDIA, Qualcomm, and MediaTek. Any of these binaries that are applicable to Nexus or Pixel devices are available at the Google Developer site.
- A number of important updates and patches for the Linux kernel have been found, applied and merged upstream.
If you get an update with a patch date of 04/05/2017, you also have every issue addressed by the 04/01/2017 update in place.
March 2017
March 2017's update comes with two patch dates: 03/01/2017 and 03/05/2017.
- A remote code execution vulnerability in OpenSSL and BoringSSL was patched. This exploit could allow a specially built file to corrupt files stored in memory and potentially could allow remote code execution. All Android devices (everything else that connects to the internet as well) are vulnerable. Google has built patches for Android versions 4.4.4 through 7.1.1.
- An elevation of privilege vulnerability in the recovery verifier that could enable kernel access to a local app has been patched. As above, this is a critical patch for all devices and Google provides a fix in AOSP for versions 4.4.4 to 7.1.1.
- The AOSP Messaging app has been further patched to address a vulnerability that could enable another app to bypass Android's system-level protections and see data it shouldn't be able to access.
- Updated firmware binaries to address hardware-specific vulnerabilities were received from Broadcom, HTC, NVIDIA, Qualcomm, Realtek, Synaptics and Google themselves for the ION subsystem. Any of these binaries that are applicable to Nexus or Pixel devices are available at the Google Developer site.
If you get an update with a patch date of 03/05/2017, you also have every issue addressed by the 03/01/2017 update in place.
February 2017
February 2017's update comes with two patch dates: 02/01/2017 and 02/05/2017.
- Qualcomm and MediaTek have issued updates that prevent a malicious app from gaining elevated privileges by executing code in the kernel space. The code for these patches is not publicly available, but updated binary files are available at the Google Developer site. Devices running Android 7.0 or higher were not affected.
- The AOSP Messaging and Mail apps have been patched to address a vulnerability that could enable another app to bypass Android's system-level protections and see data it shouldn't be able to access.
- The Bionic DNS function (Bionic is Android's standard C library) has been patched to prevent a specific Denial of Service attack that would cause a device to freeze or reboot.
- Updated firmware binaries to address hardware-specific vulnerabilities were received from Broadcom, HTC, NVIDIA, Qualcomm, Realtek, and Synaptics. Any of these binaries that are applicable to Nexus or Pixel devices are available at the Google Developer site.
If you get an update with a patch date of 02/05/2017, you also have every issue addressed by the 02/01/2017 update in place.
January 2017
January 2017's update comes with two patch dates: 01/01/2017 and 01/05/2017.
- Qualcomm has fully patched the various exploits that were collectively called quadrooter. All phones with a patch date of 01/05/16 or later are patched. Qualcomm additionally assisted in patching less severe exploits in the camera and bootloader of some phones.
- The multimedia server and support drivers for audio and video components continue to be updated to prevent exploits such as last year's Stagefright issues. Google made a promise to continuously monitor and patch the multimedia system to prevent a repeat and have so far delivered on it.
If you get an update with a patch date of 01/05/2017, you also have every issue addressed by the 01/01/2017 update in place.
Archives of all previous Android Security Bulletins are available at the Android Security website.
See the Android Security website for details on all bulletins
Reader comments
Android Security Bulletin: Everything you need to know
So much for Samsung keeping up with monthly security patches.....S8 still on April patch.
Nexus 5x, 9 and Pixel C got June this afternoon.
Minor typos. Your June section mentions "May" patches at multiple places. Probably just a copy-paste error.
Even though I am now using a Nexus 6P, my unlocked HTC M9 is still getting the security updates.
Just received & installed the Android Security Patch on my Nexus 6P. It is dated "May 05, 2017" and was approx. 37 meg.
Weird Samsung promised prompt monthly security update for their devices. But after march update I received on G930U, it skipped April update. Funny their promise didn't even last a month. Still on marshmallow and broken promises that left unlocked version (snapdragon) hanging. Watch..next time I buy carrier variant, then unlocked ones will get prompt updates. FML.
My Note 4 running Marshmallow on AT&T has been regularly been getting updates. Surprisingly got the March 1, 2017 update
This is good info.
My moto G4 should get the update forthwith!!
Don't expect it. Mine's still on 7.00.
Yeah, I just updated to 7.0 this weekend.
It would be nice to get security updates though...
I'd like to see Jerry's take on WikiLeaks dump yesterday and whether he thinks there are any real concerns for Android security.
The Bluetooth bug still exists on my 5X... WTF?
Does this fix the speakerphone issue for Nexus 6?
Many people have stated that it did fix that issue on the Nexus 6!
Anyone else's T-Mobile HTC 10 running on a November security patch? It's as if they've forgotten us after the Nougat update.
My Moto Z Force Droid just received the Feb 1st 2017 update a week ago. Not bad for Moto
My Priv got the February 5th, 2017 security bulletin late on the 4th, Eastern.
How much of the delay is due to Wireless carriers not pushing it out? Microsoft got around that by the insiders program, I wish Android companies would do the same.
Just want to contribute a data point here. I ordered my Pixel XL 128 GB on Black Friday from Verizon. Received it on Jan. 6, the day Verizon estimated during the order process. I received the January update during setup. Monday evening, Feb. 6, I received the February update. So far Verizon is meeting their stated commitment about timely updates. It's early in the device's life span, but so far, so good!
got the Feb 5 patch yesterday on my Priv. it could have been out on Feb 5 but I didn't pay attention to my phone until Feb 6. Even a crackberry addict can put his phone down on Sunday and pay attention to his family.
If someone has an idea.... PM me please. Moto G4 about 2 months old and on a really old security patch. July 2016. Spoke to VZW and Amazon..... Even Motorola and no luck. Thank you in advance.
You could check XDA to see if they have a way for you to update.
My LG G4 on AT&T is still on security patch 9-01-2016 and I haven't seen any others available OTA. LG was slow to no updates on my G2 as well. I think I'm done with LG when this G4 is paid off. My Nexus 6 however always gets the latest stuff.
Good article to refer folks to when they ask. Thanks, Jerry.
Good article.
This is what continually draws me to Google phones... and I agree it should be a good business phone for those reasons...
Samsung usually swoons me to their side with all of the amenities offered in the phone builds... Camera, processor, RAM, and other goodies...
I'm usually one to sit back and watch the development and opinions flow first, then I'll buy. I guess I'm still a sucker for those shiny bells and whistles though.
The new assistants both sides are getting into - may sway me beyond the shiny bells and whistles.
Since this is the holiday season, and this is a Security Update thread, it's likely that the question might arise, I am going to just put it out there...
Avoid the US Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S7 G930U & G935U. Samsung has been way way behind on delivery of the monthly updates that every other variant has received on a regular basis. These two device models are still on the September 1st security patch level.
Samsung entered the US Unlocked market and almost instantly decided that it wasn't worthy of the time, apparently. Having sold several hundred thousand units in the United States, and their obvious lack of support, I have to, unfortunately, highly recommend dealing with the carrier branded bloated devices so you can get the updates.
I truly hope someone from Samsung monitors sites like AC and sees this.
I will not in good conscience suggest an Unlocked version of Samsung devices in the US to any one looking for S7 this holiday. The G930A, G930V all getting regular updates. It's the same chipsets in the Unlocked as in the carrier branded, so it's not an issue between the two different processors internationally, the Snapdragon vs the Eqeynos. It's simply Samsung FAILING it's consumers yet again..
Come on Samsung, not like you don't have the resources to keep up with the promise of commitment that you gave to your security and the devices kept updated like every other version out there...
Seriously.. Paid top dollar.. Paid for the full experience.. Getting the shaft..
Yep. There is no excuse, even though they haven't even given us one. Samsung is one of the most advanced companies on the planet. They can do things that are mind-boggling. It puzzles me why they aren't the best company when it comes to keeping things up to date and pushing features.
And yes, Samsung does a good job of monitoring sites like this and reading the comments.
Funny, my unlocked s7 edge got every update so far
Exynos version?
If so, he's talking about US unlocked versions, with the model # SM-G930U/G935U. If yours is an SM-G930F/935F, it's a globally unlocked unit.
My s7 edge from att is still on the november security patch no update in sight yet
My Rogers s7 Edge is also stuck on the November 1, 2016 update :(
My T-Mobile S6 Edge Plus just received the January 2017 update about a week ago
My HTC One M9 is only on the October security update
That's nothing, us Motorola Moto X Pure Edition owners are still on the May security update with no Nougat in sight. Remember when Motorola was right up to speed on updates? No more.
Had a pure edition myself for little while. The glory days of the original moto x are long gone. Been Nexus/pixel for about a year now and couldn't be happier
Edit. Didn't realize this post was old and just reposted (doh common ac) so I see your comments are 3 months old lol
One of the nice things of being on OnePlus beta builds is the fastest I've ever received security patches.
My PRIV got the December update on Saturday morning. Build AAH995.
But, then, my Nexus 6P, bought directly from Google and never altered, never got the November Security Update.
There are ways for you to do that yourself.
While that should not be necessary, it is at least possible (unlike many other phones).
My 6P, which I just sold last weekend, was never updated past August.
Yikes!
This happened to me too, but it turns out that's because I enrolled in the Android beta program to receive 7.0 and then un-enrolled immediately. Once you re-enroll or manually flash any subsequent OTA you should receive the latest updates.
My Nexus 6P just got the Mar 5, 2017 update and I have been getting them every month. Not sure but you should contact your carrier to discuss.