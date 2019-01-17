Quesito? Quiche? Queen of Puddings?

Whatever it ends up being called, Android Q is the latest upcoming software update for Google's mobile OS, and even though it seems like Pie was just released yesterday, Q will be here before you know it.

If you're looking for the latest news, rumored features, and more for Android Q, you've come to the right place.

The latest Android Q news

January 17, 2019 — Android Q leak reveals system-wide dark theme, desktop mode, and more

The first big leak for Android Q has arrived, and man is it a big one.

The folks at XDA Developers recently got their hands on a leaked build of Android Q and flashed it onto a Google Pixel 3 XL, and as such, we now have our first look at what Android's next from will entail.

Right off the bat, the most exciting thing found in this build of Q is — wait for it — A SYSTEM-WIDE DARK THEME!!

A new option called "Set Dark mode" in the Display settings allows you to have this dark mode always on, always off, or to automatically turn on and off based on the time of day. When it's enabled, you'll see a glorious dark theme go into effect for the Quick Settings, volume controls, the Settings page, launcher, and more. As for applications, there's a new developer setting called "override force-dark." When this is turned on, a dark mode is forced on any applications that don't already have a built-in dark theme of their own.

It's unclear how Android Q's dark mode will work with apps that do have native dark modes, such as Google News, Messages, Google Contacts, etc., but what we do know is that dark mode is here and it looks fantastic.

Other things found in Android Q include a completely revamped permissions UI, new developer settings, some sort of desktop mode, a built-in screen recorder buried in the developer settings, new accessibility features, and more.

With all that said, it's worth noting that this version of Android Q doesn't have any pre-installed Google apps or Pixel-specific customizations, meaning the build we're likely going to see at Google I/O in May could look different from what's shown here.

In any case, what are your initial impressions of Android Q?

