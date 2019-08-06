What you need to know
- The Nokia 8.1 is now picking up the Android Q Beta 5 update.
- Along with the July 2019 security patch, the update includes a new corner swipe gesture for invoking Google Assistant.
- If you're not enrolled yet, you can get started with the beta program by heading to HMD's website.
Android Q Beta 5 is now making its way to the Nokia 8.1. The device joined the list of 15 phones from third-party OEMs to be included in the Android Q beta program, and is now receiving the Beta 5 build, nearly a month after it began rolling out to the Pixels.
The update includes the July 2019 security update as well as the new gesture for invoking Google Assistant — swiping from either corner of the screen.
Dear developers! The latest Android Q developer preview (Beta 5) is now available on the Nokia 8.1. Get ready to summon Google Assistant with just a swipe from either of the bottom corners of the device. https://t.co/8hLFafgO2d#GetSmart #Nokiamobile #AndroidQ pic.twitter.com/PCU674uI9U— Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) August 5, 2019
If you're rocking a Nokia 8.1 and are already enrolled in the Android Q beta, an OTA update will be rolling out to your device shortly. Not in the beta yet? Head to HMD's website to sign up.
Nokia 8.1
The Nokia 8.1 continues to be a great phone in 2019, with decent hardware backed by clean software in the form of Android One. You also get a 3500mAh battery with 18W fast charging, 12MP + 13MP cameras at the back, and a 20MP front shooter.
