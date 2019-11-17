Daniel Bader is joined by Myriam Joire of Mobile Tech Podcast for a lively conversation about the 2020 incarnation of Motorola's venerable RAZR.

Listen now

  • Subscribe in Google Play Music: Audio
  • Subscribe in iTunes: Audio
  • Subscribe in RSS: Audio
  • Download directly: Audio

Show Notes and Links:

Sponsors:

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.