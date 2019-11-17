Daniel Bader is joined by Myriam Joire of Mobile Tech Podcast for a lively conversation about the 2020 incarnation of Motorola's venerable RAZR.
Show Notes and Links:
- Mobile Tech Podcast - with tnkgrl (Myriam Joire) - World Podcasts
- Myriam Joire - YouTube
- HOW TO CEO | Murray Newlands
- Motorola RAZR hands-on: Back to the future | Android Central
