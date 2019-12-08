Reporting live from the Qualcomm Snapdragon Summit, Daniel Bader and Andrew Martonik have an in-depth, candid conversation with Alex Katouzian and PJ Jacobowitz. Alex is senior vice president and general manager of the Mobile Business Unit at Qualcomm, while PJ serves as senior marketing manager for camera technologies.
Daniel and Andrew follow up after the interview with additional commentary and insight from the summit.
Show Notes and Links:
- The Snapdragon 865: The new chip where everything really is new and improved | Android Central
- Qualcomm allowing Adreno 650 GPU updates via the Play Store is a huge deal for Android gaming | Android Central
Sponsors:
- Keeps: The easiest and most affordable way to keep the hair you have. For a limited time, receive your first month of treatment for free — Go to keeps.com/acp
