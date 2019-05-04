Mothers are amazing. They build us, body and mind, and help shape us into the people we are today. We should thank our mothers every day — and for goodness sake, guys, call your mother more often — but on Mother's Day show our appreciation with meals, activities, and gifts. They say "it's the thought that counts," but a thoughtful gift that your mother can actually use is worth infinitely more than dead flowers and stale chocolates.

Only the best for mom

Whether you want to go big or keep it simple, there is a great, useful gift you can give to your mother this holiday. Want a small, personal gift that she'll use every day? Create your own PopSocket with her favorite child, or favorite pet, or that vacation spot she never gets to go to because she's too busy cleaning up your messes. It's funny, it's functional, and it's not flowers!!

If she's wanting to keep up on her fitness a little more — or maybe you're wanting her to keep more active — grab the Fitbit Inspire HR. This tracker just came out this spring, it's thin enough to not feel intrusive or in the way when you workout or sleep with it on, and it's easy for your Mom to sync and track.

Now, some of us may want to go big or go home for Mother's Day and get her something really useful, something she wouldn't buy for herself, like a new phone, a new tablet — or a new Chromebook. Chromebooks are super-simple to use, they update all on their own and require little to no maintenance, and these days with Google Play apps, Chromebooks can do just about everything most users need. If you want to get your mother a Chromebook that she will never need to call you for help with, get her the Chromebook that I've been using and abusing, the Lenovo Chromebook C330.

