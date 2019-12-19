What better way to really have a fresh start than with a new phone that has not one but two screens? The LG G8X with the LG Dual Screen accessory gives you the flexibility of having a foldable phone when you want more screen real estate or the option to go single screen when you don't.

Sprint has sent us a couple of these fun phones, and we're passing them on to you in this giveaway. Keep reading for details and to enter!

Enter to win an LG G8X phone

THE PRIZE: Two Android Central readers will win an LG G8X with Dual Screen attachment.

THE GIVEAWAY: Use the widget at the bottom of this page. There are multiple ways to enter, each with varying point values. Complete all of the tasks for maximum entries and your best shot at winning! Keep in mind that all winning entries are verified and if the task was not completed or cannot be verified, a new winner will be chosen.

Please note, these phones are courtesy of Sprint, and may not work with other service providers. Phone service is not included with the prize and we make no guarantees that the phone will work with your service provider.

The giveaway is open through January 3, 2020 and the winner will be announced right here shortly after the closing date. Good luck!

Android Central is giving away two LG G8X ThinQ dual screen phones!

By entering you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms & Conditions.