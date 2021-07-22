What you need to know
- Google is launching a beta program for Android Auto.
- The program allows beta testers to try out upcoming features before they're released to everyone.
- Google recently rolled out on-screen games for Android Auto users.
Google is no stranger to beta testing apps, and the latest beta program gives Android Auto users the chance to try out new features before they're released publicly.
Google's new Android Auto beta program launches today, and AA users can sign up now to join. The company says that the program will help shape future Android Auto releases.
You can test how well new features work with your specific phone and vehicle in your part of the world. When you share your feedback, we'll use it to help plan improvements for future releases.
Anyone interested in the program can sign up on the opt-in page and select "Become a tester." Once you sign up, you can then head over to the Play Store on any of the best Android phones to update the app to the new beta version.
Google notes that you can't have two versions of Android Auto on your device, so the stable version will be replaced with the beta. It also comes with the usual disclaimer about features potentially not working properly, which is par for the course for any beta.
As with its other beta apps, Google asks that you don't publicize new features until they're released publicly. However, given the nature of the mobile tech community, it's unlikely that testers will stay quiet.
Google has been on a slow roll updating Android Auto with new features. Earlier this year, users were treated with wallpapers and Google Assistant routines. In a recent beta release, the company introduced GearSnacks, a series of on-screen games to keep users entertained while they were parked.
This new beta program is a healthy sign that Google is preparing to put more focus on improving the Android Auto experience, which is always a good thing.
What are some features you'd like to see arrive on Android Auto?
OnePlus Nord 2 review: Taking back the mid-range crown
The Nord 2 offers powerful hardware in the form of a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, same 50MP camera as the OnePlus 9, and 65W fast charging. Combine that with clean software and an enticing value, and you get one of the best mid-range phones of 2021.
I Expect You to Die 2 preview: The spy with the golden eye for puzzles
I Expect You to Die 2: The Spy and the Liar picks up right where the original left off. As a spy once thought dead, you'll be going undercover to stop an evil plot from bringing the world to ruin. This sequel is on all major VR platforms, and we got a chance to try the first 3 missions on the Oculus Quest 2.
Here's how to play the Olympic-themed Google Chrome dinosaur game
We've always loved Google's not-so-secret hidden dino game in the Google Chrome browser, but now it's even better. Just in time for the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games, your dino can also compete as an athlete.
These are the best USB-C cables you can find for Android Auto
Android Auto is an absolute necessity when you’re driving, regardless of whether you're headed out to the grocery store or for a long road trip. These cables will ensure that your phone stays protected, and charged, no matter what.