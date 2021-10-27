What you need to know Android 12L is a feature update to Android 12 specifically built for foldables and Android tablets.

With this new update, Android will better scale UI elements, make notifications and other information denser, and enhance multitasking in significant ways for devices with big screens.

Android 12L will debut early in 2022 to coincide with "a new wave of foldables and tablets."

Android 12L, a special version of Android 12 made just for tablets and foldable devices, aims to create a better UI for these large screen devices when it launches early in 2022. If you're using one of the best Android tablets or a foldable device like the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Android 12L could be the very thing you've been wishing for. On devices with large displays, Android 12L will automatically scale information to better fit the display. The notification shade, for instance, will be split into two panels to show more toggles and denser notification previews. Likewise, the lock screen, home screen, and even overview screens will now include more information designed to better fit a larger display and enable more efficient multitasking. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

Android 12L will add an optional taskbar for large screens that allow users to pin apps and split the screen more effectively with a single tap and drag. That's because all you'll need to do is drag an app's icon to the left or right side of the screen, and Android 12L will automatically split the screen with that app and another one. And don't worry, apps won't need to be updated to support these new features. Google says it has built Android 12L to enable all apps to enter split-screen mode, regardless of whether they've been made to be resizable.

Google has also improved its compatibility mode to offer better letterboxed experiences on apps that don't properly support the full-screen aspect ratio that tablets and foldables allow. This includes more controls for developers to better optimize their apps for any size screen. If you're interested in trying out Android 12L, Google is running a developer preview program on its Android 12L page. Google noted in the release time frame that Android 12L would be coming alongside the "next wave" of foldable and tablets, ensuring we should see plenty more to come from the company. Pixel Fold, anyone?