Android 12 is here for those willing to try their luck with beta software but it will be coming in its final form sometime later in 2021. There are plenty of changes — both under the hood and things we can see — that make it one of the best updates we've received in quite a while, and one of them is something you've probably never thought about — the Android runtime will now be a part of Project Mainline. This is an important change for every Android phone, from the best Android phone to the cheapest Android phone. But to understand how important it is, you need to know exactly what Project Mainline entails and what the Android runtime is. That's where we come in. Project Mainline

Project Mainline extends the work Google did with Project Treble to try and do two things: make it easier for phone makers to update their products faster and keep every phone more up-to-date regarding critical features and security issues. It debuted with Android 10, so it probably affects your phone even if you didn't know what it was or that it even existed. Using a new way to unpack system components, Google uses Mainline to update things through the Google Play Store — in fact, one of the things it updates with Mainline is the Google Play Store. You get these updates seamlessly, and unless you dig deep into the settings, you don't even know when anything is getting updated.

Mainline lets Google update critical system components without having to send a full OTA update.