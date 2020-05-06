Android 11 HeroSource: Joe Maring / Android Central

  • Google is hosting an Android 11 "Beta Launch Show" on June 3.
  • It'll be an all-digital livestreamed event.
  • The public beta was originally scheduled for this month.

In an alternate timeline, next week would see Google I/O 2020 taking place where Google talks about Android 11 and launches the public beta to the masses. Thanks to the ongoing global pandemic, however, there's been a change of plans.

After fully canceling I/O back in March, it now looks like the public beta won't begin until June. On the Android Developers YouTube channel, an announcement video was published for the Android 11 Beta Launch Show that's taking place on June 3 at 11:00 AM ET. It'll be a livestream where Google announces the beta, talks about the newest features, and more.

The first public beta is when a new Android update usually starts to take shape and most new features are introduced, so it'll be interesting to see how it differs from the last three developer previews we've seen.

On that note, pushing the public beta from May to June likely means some sort of delay for Android 11's final launch. The original plan was to have the final release ready by Q3 2020, but it remains unclear if/how that's going to change.

The YouTube video above is currently published as "Unlisted," meaning that an official announcement from Google is likely coming at some point in the near future. Looking at the video description, it notes that there will also be a Q&A after the main presentation with "Android experts."

