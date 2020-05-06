In an alternate timeline, next week would see Google I/O 2020 taking place where Google talks about Android 11 and launches the public beta to the masses. Thanks to the ongoing global pandemic, however, there's been a change of plans.

After fully canceling I/O back in March, it now looks like the public beta won't begin until June. On the Android Developers YouTube channel, an announcement video was published for the Android 11 Beta Launch Show that's taking place on June 3 at 11:00 AM ET. It'll be a livestream where Google announces the beta, talks about the newest features, and more.

The first public beta is when a new Android update usually starts to take shape and most new features are introduced, so it'll be interesting to see how it differs from the last three developer previews we've seen.